SF Firefighters Rescue Man, Woman From Rocks Near Sutro Baths Below Cliff House

January 5, 2017 8:38 PM
Filed Under: Cliff House, Cliff Rescue, SFFD, Sutro Baths

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters rescued a man from the caves near Sutro Baths on the western shore of San Francisco Thursday evening, fire officials said.

The 18-year-old man was reported stranded just before 5 p.m. when he became stuck in the caves just below Cliff House restaurant at 1090 Point Lobos Ave., fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.

While in the process of making that rescue, firefighters learned of a woman who needed rescue as well. She had been walking in the area of the bottom of the cliff and fell, suffering a minor injury, Baxter said.

Firefighters helped the woman back up the cliff. A short time later, they also helped the man to safety, who was uninjured, Baxter said.

Baxter didn’t immediately know how the man ended up stuck in the cave but said that sometimes people walking in that area become stuck when the tide comes in.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia