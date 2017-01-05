Toyota Becomes Latest Trump Target Over Mexico Production Plans

January 5, 2017 1:38 PM
DETROIT (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has trained his sights on Toyota in his latest effort to badger a company into building its products in the U.S. rather than Mexico.

Trump tweeted Thursday that the Japanese automaker plans to build a factory in Baja, Mexico, to build the compact Corolla. He warned the company to build the plant in the U.S. or pay a big border tax.

The threat is similar to those targeted at Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. Trump has repeatedly threatened Ford with a border tax and this week called out GM for importing cars from Mexico.

Trump has the location of Toyota’s new Mexican plant wrong. The company announced in April that it would build a $1 billion Corolla factory in the central part of the country.

