Warriors Splash Brothers Get A Trotters Roof-Top Challenge

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Call it a product of the lingering frustrations left over from attempting to mimic Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry’s pre-game routine during a visit last year, but the Harlem Globetrotters have gone sky high to issue an unique challenge to Curry and his sharpshooting teammates.

The seed of the challenge came last year when they made an appearance at the Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers game. The Trotters thought it would be entertaining to follow Curry through his trademark pre-game workout.

They discovered it wasn’t quite as easy as they thought.

So for their return to the Bay Area for a set of appearances this week, the Globetrotters took to the roof of the Warriors Oracle Arena with a definite plan to one-up the Warriors star.

“We decided to take our warm up routine to the next level,” said teammates Scooter and Buckets. “To the top level, to the roof.”

So up to the roof of Oracle they went and with a basket set up far below in the parking lot they launched a shot that found nothing but net.

It was all captured on a YouTube video.

No word yet from the Warriors on a response to the challenge.