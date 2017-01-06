BREAKING: Deadly Shooting At Ft. Lauderdale AirportLIVE: Watch CBSN Coverage

Danville Police Arrest 2 In Recent Package Thefts

January 6, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Danville, James Garrett, Jamie Douglas, Package Thefts

DANVILLE (CBS SF) – Police in Danville have arrested two people in connection with a series of recent package thefts.

James Garrett, 51, and Jamie Douglas, 36, both of Vallejo, were arrested on suspicion of identity theft, conspiracy, false personation, possession of stolen property, petty theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

The Danville Police Department was investigating a number of package thefts that had occurred in December, and investigators were receiving reports from residents a dark Toyota Tundra was involved in the thefts, police said.

On Tuesday, a patrol officer noticed a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description near the intersection of Camino Ramon and Fostoria Way.
The officer made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, identified as Garrett and Douglas, and a search of the vehicle turned up items related to package thefts in Danville, police said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia