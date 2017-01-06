Danville Police Arrest 2 In Recent Package Thefts

DANVILLE (CBS SF) – Police in Danville have arrested two people in connection with a series of recent package thefts.

James Garrett, 51, and Jamie Douglas, 36, both of Vallejo, were arrested on suspicion of identity theft, conspiracy, false personation, possession of stolen property, petty theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

The Danville Police Department was investigating a number of package thefts that had occurred in December, and investigators were receiving reports from residents a dark Toyota Tundra was involved in the thefts, police said.

On Tuesday, a patrol officer noticed a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description near the intersection of Camino Ramon and Fostoria Way.

The officer made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, identified as Garrett and Douglas, and a search of the vehicle turned up items related to package thefts in Danville, police said.

