Disabled Train Shuts Down BART Service

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A disabled BART train on the westbound tracks outside the Oakland West station has shut down service into San Francisco at the height of the morning rush hour, stranding thousands of passengers on station platforms.
BART officials reported the disabled train at about 7:45 a.m. Initially, they thought the train could be returned to the station and taken out of service, but they could not move the train.
All trains into San Francisco has been halted. No estimate as to when service would be restored.