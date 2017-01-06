Smoky Fire Damages Oakland Family Home

BREAKING: SF - East Bay BART Service DisruptedKCBS Traffic Conditions

January 6, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Fire, Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A smoky, single alarm fire raced through an Oakland single family home Friday morning, heavily damaging the structure, authorities said.

Oakland fire officials said the blaze was reported at about 8:10 a.m. in a home located in the 6200 block of Baker St.

Arriving firefighters found the home heavily engulfed in flames and heavy smoke pouring out the roof. Since homes in the neighborhood are densely packed, a second engine crew was called to the scene.

The fire was brought under control and no injuries were reported.

A cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

