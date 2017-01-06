Tropic-Fueled Storm Bearing Down On Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An atmospheric river engorged with moisture from the tropics took aim at Northern California Friday as local residents scurried to prepare for driving rainstorms, gusty winds and several feet of snow to the Sierra.

Several Bay Area counties and cities were issuing sandbags to residents living in areas prone to flooding while utility crews were gathering extra crews preparing for a wave of power outages.

The National Weather Service predicted the potent plume of moisture would target coastal hills and mountains from Sonoma to Monterey counties. The brunt of the storm front would arrive in the area large Saturday and into Sunday.

Rough rainfall estimates predict around 7-8 inches for the Sonoma, Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia ranges, and several of the usual wet spots will likely receive upwards of 12 inches of rain over the weekend.

7 day outlook from @NWSWPC shows more than 15" possible for coastal Monterey county. Most urban spots in the 4-6" range. #cawx pic.twitter.com/jI1xR64XZ7 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 3, 2017

The forecast is foreboding for residents in the Santa Cruz Mountains where the hills are already well saturated from earlier storms.

Back in 1982, a similar weather pattern dumped more than a foot of rain on the rain-soaked hillsides that triggered a massive mudslide that killed 10 people in the small community of Love Creek.

Flash Flood Watches have been posted for the North Bay, Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia (burn scars) beginning at 4 p.m. A high wind watch will also go into effect for the Bay Area hills starting at 4 a.m. Saturday and lasting through Sunday morning.

The weather service is predicting that major flooding on the middle fork of the Feather River in Portola and on the Merced River in Yosemite National Park.

Yosemite rangers have warned visitors to be prepared to escape from rising water.

“There is a possibility that we may reach various flood stages throughout Yosemite National Park,” park spokesperson Jamie Richards told KCBS.

In preparation of the storm, Yosemite officials announce the park will close all roads leading into Yosemite Valley 5:00 p.m. Friday. There will be no visitor services available throughout the storm.

In San Francisco, forecasters were predicting the storm front would dump 3-6 inches by Sunday night while Oakland and the East Bay communities could see 3-5 inches.

In the Sierra, the warm storm front will push snow levels to 8,000 feet and above and dump as much as 4 feet of new snow.

Below 8,000 feet, the storm will produce potent rain storms that will dump large amounts of rain, threatening to trigger flooding concerns on the Truckee and Carson rivers.