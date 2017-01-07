BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapStorm of the Decade ArrivesPaul Deanno: Storm Q&A

S.F. Police Seek Suspect In BART Machete Attack

January 7, 2017 12:02 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — San Francisco police are hunting for a machete-wielding attacker who slashed a man at a BART station.

The assault was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Civic Center station.

Police say the attacker, believed to be in his 40s, ran away.

There’s no immediate word on the condition of the victim or a motive for the attack.

