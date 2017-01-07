VIDEO: Colin Kaepernick Donates His Massive Sneaker Collection To Homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco 49ers’ Colin Kaepernick stepped up to help people living in Bay Area shelters by donating his massive sneaker collection.
The quarterback has made no secret of his love for shoes in the past, posting pictures of them on shelves he built in his garage. According to CBS Sports, he has one pair of every Nike shoe ever made.
In a video, Kaepernick packs up his gear, along with clothing and hats, loads them into the back of a van, and drops them off at shelters and orphanages across the Bay Area.
Kaepernick’s donation video has gotten more than 850,000 views.
He received even more attention last year, when he elected not to stand for the national anthem at the 49ers games, in silent protest to the killing of unarmed black men.
Since then, he has vowed to donate $100,000 per month to various causes.