BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapStorm of the Decade ArrivesWoman Killed By Falling Tree in San Ramon

VIDEO: Colin Kaepernick Donates His Massive Sneaker Collection To Homeless

January 7, 2017 11:21 PM
Filed Under: 49ers Donation, Colin Kaepernick, Complex Sneakers, Homeless, Know Your Rights, San Francisco, Shelters, Sneakers

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco 49ers’ Colin Kaepernick stepped up to help people living in Bay Area shelters by donating his massive sneaker collection.

Screenshot from video of Colin Kaepernick donating his sneaker collection to homeless shelters. (CBS)

Screenshot from video of Colin Kaepernick donating his sneaker collection to homeless shelters. (CBS)


The quarterback has made no secret of his love for shoes in the past, posting pictures of them on shelves he built in his garage. According to CBS Sports, he has one pair of every Nike shoe ever made.

In a video, Kaepernick packs up his gear, along with clothing and hats, loads them into the back of a van, and drops them off at shelters and orphanages across the Bay Area.

Kaepernick’s donation video has gotten more than 850,000 views.

He received even more attention last year, when he elected not to stand for the national anthem at the 49ers games, in silent protest to the killing of unarmed black men.

Since then, he has vowed to donate $100,000 per month to various causes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia