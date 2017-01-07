Storm-Downed Tree Blocks Southbound Hwy 13 in Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — All lanes of southbound state Highway 13 in Oakland were blocked
Saturday afternoon because of a fallen tree, California Highway Patrol officials said.
The downed tree was reported at 2:11 p.m. on southbound Highway 13 at Redwood Road, CHP Officer James Evans said.
The CHP issued a traffic alert at 2:30 p.m. to make drivers aware of the road closure which was expected to be cleared by around 4:30.
Southbound 13 at Redwood in #Oakland a tree fell into lanes. Vehicles are getting by in the center divide, but expect delays. pic.twitter.com/HWUEt66is0
— CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) January 7, 2017
