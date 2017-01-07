BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapStorm of the Decade ArrivesWoman Killed By Falling Tree in San Ramon

Storm-Downed Tree Blocks Southbound Hwy 13 in Oakland

January 7, 2017 2:32 PM
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — All lanes of southbound state Highway 13 in Oakland were blocked
Saturday afternoon because of a fallen tree, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The downed tree was reported at 2:11 p.m. on southbound Highway 13 at Redwood Road, CHP Officer James Evans said.

The CHP issued a traffic alert at 2:30 p.m. to make drivers aware of the road closure which was expected to be cleared by around 4:30.

