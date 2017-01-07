BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapStorm of the Decade ArrivesWoman Killed By Falling Tree in San Ramon

Storm Shuts Down Yosemite Due To Flooding Concerns

January 7, 2017 7:18 PM By Wilson Walker
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Flooding, Shut Down, Storm, Yosemite, Yosemite Valley

YOSEMITE (KPIX 5) — Yosemite National Park was empty Saturday. The iconic tourist spot was shut down to visitors because of flooding concerns.

It’s a rare sight. Twenty years ago, in January of 1997 the park shut down when severe storms turned Yosemite Valley into a lake and the Merced river burst its banks.

Hydrologists have been releasing water from reservoirs to make room for what could be massive runoff from the mountains and while the flooding isn’t expected to be as bad this time around, park officials were not taking any chances.

By 5:00 p.m. Saturday, no one was getting in, and no one was getting out.

“We are projecting some flooding, we don’t know how high the river is going to come,” said park official Jamie Richards.

Well ahead of the brunt of the storm, water was raging into the valley. Not only were waterways starting to swell, hillsides along roadways were showing signs of trouble.

Taking no chances, the park launched an evacuation an bused just about everyone out of the valley.

“Doing this for health and human safety, not only for park visitors but for staff and other individuals who work here,” said Richards.

The only people left in the park were essential staff needed to manage whatever problems emerged over the next 48 hours. Officials were still uncertain how hard the storm would hit.

“It’s unclear how soon we’re going to know. It’s going to peak tonight, into tomorrow, and we’ll get a better idea of what course of action needs to be taken at that time.”

More from Wilson Walker
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia