Toppled Trees, Lines Block Road To George Lucas’s Skywalker Ranch

NICASIO (KPIX 5) — Gusty wind and rain created a major roadblock near the iconic Skywalker Ranch in Marin County Saturday.
Four trees toppled over onto Lucas Valley Road between Westgate Drive and Nicasio Valley Road.
The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of trees and lines down at about 4:30 p.m.
The road leads to Lucasfilm, the movie studio of film director, writer and producer George Lucas on Skywalker Ranch.
— Rome Strach (@romn8tr) January 8, 2017
Fire officials say downed power lines knocked out power to some residents in the area, as well.
The CHP said the road would remain closed for the evening and was expected to reopen by 8 a.m. Sunday.
Drivers were advised to use Sir Francis Drake or Novato Boulevards instead.