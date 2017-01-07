BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapStorm of the Decade ArrivesWoman Killed By Falling Tree in San Ramon

WATCH: Connor Cook Connects With Andre Holmes For TD

January 7, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: Connor Cook, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

The Raiders offense has struggled badly since losing quarterback Derek Carr to injury a few weeks ago. With backup Matt McGloin out with an injury, rookie Connor Cook took the reins for the Wild Card match-up with the Houston Texans and the offense’s struggles continued.

The Raiders scored a touchdown in the first quarter on their fourth possession of the game, but then proceeded to punt on eight consecutive drives. Cook and the offense finally got things going on their first possession of the fourth quarter when he led the team on an 11-play, 75-yard drive to cut the deficit to 27-14 on this touchdown throw to Andre Holmes.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia