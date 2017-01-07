WATCH: Connor Cook Connects With Andre Holmes For TD

Ryan Mayer

The Raiders offense has struggled badly since losing quarterback Derek Carr to injury a few weeks ago. With backup Matt McGloin out with an injury, rookie Connor Cook took the reins for the Wild Card match-up with the Houston Texans and the offense’s struggles continued.

The Raiders scored a touchdown in the first quarter on their fourth possession of the game, but then proceeded to punt on eight consecutive drives. Cook and the offense finally got things going on their first possession of the fourth quarter when he led the team on an 11-play, 75-yard drive to cut the deficit to 27-14 on this touchdown throw to Andre Holmes.