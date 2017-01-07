BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapStorm of the Decade ArrivesPaul Deanno: Storm Q&A

WATCH: Latavius Murray Scores Easily For Raiders First Score

January 7, 2017 2:26 PM
Filed Under: Latavius Murray, NFL, Oakland Raiders

Ryan Mayer

The match-up with the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round didn’t start well for the Oakland Raiders. On their first three drives, they mustered a total of 11 yards on 10 plays with two punts and one interception thrown by backup QB Connor Cook. The interception led to a Texans touchdown and it was an early 10-0 lead for Houston.

Then, the Raiders got a little spark from punt returner Jalen Richard who ripped off a 37-yard return to set up the offense in Houston territory. That’s when the Raiders big running back, Latavius Murray took over. Murray was handed the ball on four out of the drive’s five plays and gained 31 yards including the final couple to get the Raiders on the board and cut into the Texans lead.

The touchdown made it a 10-7 game late in the first quarter.

