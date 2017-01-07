Woman Struck, Killed By Falling Tree At Golf Course In San Ramon

SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — A woman was killed Saturday morning after a tree fell on her as she was walking through a San Ramon golf course, according to fire officials with the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District.
- Forecast, Alerts, Doppler Radar
- Bay Area Storms: Full Coverage
- Where To Get Free Sandbags Around Bay Area
At around 10:55 a.m., officers responded to a report of a medical emergency at the Canyon Lakes Golf Course at 640 Bollinger Canyon Way, Battalion Chief Dan McNamara said.
The victim was walking when a tree somehow fell, striking her.
She was taken to the San Ramon Regional Medical Center, where she died a short while later, according to McNamara.
No one else was injured.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed