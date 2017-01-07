Woman Struck, Killed By Falling Tree At Golf Course In San Ramon

BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapStorm of the Decade ArrivesWoman Killed By Falling Tree in San Ramon

January 7, 2017 3:45 PM
SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — A woman was killed Saturday morning after a tree fell on her as she was walking through a San Ramon golf course, according to fire officials with the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District.

At around 10:55 a.m., officers responded to a report of a medical emergency at the Canyon Lakes Golf Course at 640 Bollinger Canyon Way, Battalion Chief Dan McNamara said.

The victim was walking when a tree somehow fell, striking her.

She was taken to the San Ramon Regional Medical Center, where she died a short while later, according to McNamara.

No one else was injured.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

