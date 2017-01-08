Flash Flood Warning Issued For Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A potent winter storm battered Sonoma County early Sunday, triggering a flash flood warning for residents living near creeks and rivers for several communities including Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol, Cotati and Sonoma.

The National Weather Service said stream gauges around the county had detected rapidly rising waters in local waterways. Of particular concern was in the area of Laguna de Santa Rosa and the Sonoma Creek in Sonoma Valley.

Over an inch of rain had fallen in Santa Rosa and Petaluma since the early morning hours Sunday.

EYE ON THE STORM:

Forecasters predicted flooding was already happening and more rain was on the way. The warning was scheduled to last until at least 11:15 a.m.

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property, according to the weather service.