Massive Tree Limb Falls On Homeless Man In Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A homeless man escaped serious injury Sunday when a tree limb weakened by the weekend storm toppled over on top of him in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.
San Francisco Fire Battalion Chief Steve Bokura said his agency got a call reporting a tree limb trapping a man in the park at around 6:30 a.m.
“Luckily a gardener was coming through here, checking the trees (because of the weekend storm) and heard someone screaming for help,” the battalion chief said.
Bokura said his crew had to carefully cut away the massive tree limb to free the homeless man.
The man was unharmed by the branch, but was taken to the hospital suffering from hypothermia.
“He’s a very lucky man,” Bokura said.