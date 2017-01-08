Report: Cal Fires Football Coach Sonny Dykes

BERKELEY (CBS SF & AP) — The University of California-Berkeley has fired head football coach Sonny Dykes, according to an Associated Press source.
The Associated Press said its source spoke on condition of anonymity because the school had yet to announce its decision.
Dykes left Louisiana Tech to take over the struggling Cal program in 2013, but could never get the Bears turned around. They went 8-5 in 2015, but then slid back to 5-7 this season.
He and the administration seemed to be at odds after that 2015 season during a prolonged negotiation of a contract extension.
The deal was finally worked out and Dykes’ deal was extended through the 2019 season.