Storm Triggers Flood Warnings, Downed Trees And Airport Havoc

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An atmospheric river nearly 1,000 miles long slammed into the Bay Area early Sunday, bringing with it severe weather warnings, flooded roadways, downed trees and dozens of delayed and cancelled flights at local airports.

The National Weather Service issued a litany of warnings and watches for residents from San Francisco to the Sierra.

A flash flood warning was issued for Sonoma County until 11:15 a.m.

The weather service said stream gages in the area of Laguna de Santa Rosa and Sonoma Valley detected rapidly rising water in local creeks with the waterways expected to crest their banks.

Some areas that expected flooding included Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Sonoma, Sebastopol, Contati and Boyes Hot Springs.

Flooding was also expected along the Russian River with the waterway expected to crest above its flood stage at 35.2 feet in Guerneville.

Flood warning had been issued for the Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the Guadalupe River about the Alamaden Expressway and the Napa River near St. Helena.

The weather service predicted the Napa River would crest at 18.9 feet by Sunday afternoon, well above the 16-foot flood stage.

At that level, forecasters said, major flooding could occur.

Meanwhile, the Guadalupe River was projected to crest just above its flood stage at 14.2 feet on Sunday afternoon, triggering minor flooding.

The Carmel River would top its flood stage, cresting at 9.2 feet on Sunday night. At that level, the weather service said, the Highway 1 bridge in Carmel could be impacted.

In the Sierra, a forecast that included high winds, heavy rain at the level elevations and blizzard-like conditions on the top runs forced several Sierra ski resorts to close for the day Sunday.

Sierra-At -Tahoe, Bear Valley, and Alpine Meadows all announced they would be closed Sunday while Squaw Valley announced limited operations on the lower elevation ski runs.

The storm weekend weather had already claimed one victim.

A woman was killed Saturday morning after a tree fell on her as she was walking through a San Ramon golf course, according to fire officials with the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District.

EYE ON THE STORM:

At around 10:55 a.m., officers responded to a report of a medical emergency at the Canyon Lakes Golf Course at 640 Bollinger Canyon Way, Battalion Chief Dan McNamara said.

The victim was walking when a tree somehow fell, striking her. She was taken to the San Ramon Regional Medical Center, where she died a short while later, according to McNamara.

No one else was injured.

Saturated soil and gusty winds also toppled over several trees in the Bay Area, knocking out power to local residents and blocking roadways.

A high wind warning was issued for the Bay Bridge while in Marin County, a tree crashed down onto Lucas Valley Road Saturday evening, blocking traffic in both directions.

At San Francisco International Airport, the stormy weather forced the 258 flights to be delayed and 754 cancellations on Saturday. An equal number was expected on Sunday.

While the brunt of the storm was expected to pass through the Bay Area by late Sunday afternoon, forecasters predicted the wet weather would stretch into the coming week.