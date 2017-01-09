Flooded Roadways Trigger Sonoma County School Closures

BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapStorm Wallops the RegionNapa River Floods Valley CrossroadsSan Francisco Trees Topple

January 9, 2017 7:34 AM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Schools, Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Several Sonoma County school districts called off classes Monday while officials monitored local roadways flooded by a potent weekend storm.

The closings were a precaution, officials said, until they were certain it was safe for their buses to travel through the county.

Dozens of roads suffered minor flooding after several inches of rain fell across the county on Sunday, sending local creeks, streams and rivers over their banks.

The districts closed were:

  • Alexander Valley Union
  • Cloverdale Unified
  • Forestville Union
  • Guerneville
  • Geyserville Unified
  • Harmony Union
  • Monte Rio Union
