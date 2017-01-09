Fresno Police Dog Bites Naked Burglary Suspect

FRESNO (AP) — A naked, knife-wielding burglary suspect was subdued by a police dog inside a Fresno home, according to authorities.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded early Saturday afternoon to a report of a burglary in progress at a home on the 9500 block of W. Whitesbridge Ave., where they found a broken window and a bicycle outside the house.

Deputies brought out their K-9 officer, “Kajo,” which searched the home and alerted to the presence of a someone inside a room behind a closed door, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

After deputies’ announcements were not answered, deputies entered the room and Kajo sniffed out the suspect, who was naked and hiding under a blanket on the bed, the statement said.

Kajo bit the suspect on the leg. He then came out from under the blanket holding a large kitchen knife and Kajo bit him on the wrist, causing him to drop the knife, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was identified as a homeless man, 32-year-old Francisco Jimenez, who was treated at a hospital for the dog bites. He was later booked into jail on felony burglary charges and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest.

No property had been taken from the home, but deputies did find that Jimenez got into the home’s refrigerator, cooked a meal and drank a bottle of wine.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with additional information on the suspect to call (559) 600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP (7867).

