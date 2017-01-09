Hwy 101 In Gilroy Reopens After Flooding, But Other Roads Remain Closed

GILROY (CBS SF) — Heavy rains flooded and closed roads throughout Gilroy and Morgan Hill this weekend.

At one point, a tributary to the Pajaro River jumped its banks and flooded two homes at the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 and state Highway 25.

Rescuers evacuated residents by boat.

And U.S. Highway 101 was shut down until waters receded.

Gilroy resident, Richard Farley said, “It’s a sight to see you know? It’s a tradition. Everyone’s got to see it. Oh it flooded, let’s go check it out.”

Silva’s Crossing, near Christmas Hill Park, is a low lying section of Miller Road that’s prone to flooding from Uvas Creek when it rains hard. And Sunday night it did.

“It was relentless. It was a real downpour. At one point I was wondering, is it going to stop?” Farley said.

Several landslides blocked state Highway 152 between Gilroy and Mt. Madonna.

Clean-up crews were so busy with other slides that the road stayed closed all day.

Gilroy resident Erwin Boggs said, “Earlier in the day, it didn’t look that bad. But by the time the runoff came down here, it hit all over a sudden and hit really hard.”

U.S. Highway 101 in Gilroy reopened early Monday morning after severe flooding Sunday night caused it to close, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The flooding began around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, prompting CHP officials to close it in both directions between 10th Street and state Highway 25.

On Monday morning, just outside of Gilroy, CHP officials closed state Highway 152, which leads to Hollister, because of a mudslide.

The highway, also known as Hecker Pass Highway, is closed between Watsonville Road and Pole Line Road in both directions.

The highway’s closure is indefinite since the cleanup and repairs could take days or even weeks, according to the CHP.