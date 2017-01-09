Judge: San Francisco Not Liable In Fatal Pier Shooting By Illegal Immigrant

Carr Wonders 'What if?' After Raiders Playoff Loss As the playoffs played in the background, the Oakland Raiders packed their bags, said their goodbyes and began an offseason that started far sooner than they had hoped .

Raiders Season In Review: Oakland Looks At What Might Have BeenCruising into the playoffs with potentially even the top seed in the AFC, Oakland (12-5) saw its magical carpet ride come to a crashing end in the form of a broken right fibula for quarterback and MVP candidate Derek Carr in the second half of its win over Indianapolis on Dec. 24.