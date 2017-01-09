BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapStorm Wallops the RegionNapa River Floods Valley CrossroadsSan Francisco Trees Topple

Judge: San Francisco Not Liable In Fatal Pier Shooting By Illegal Immigrant

January 9, 2017 1:23 PM
Filed Under: Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, Kate Steinle, Pier Shooting, Ross Mirkarimi, San Francisco, Sanctuary City

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge says San Francisco cannot be held liable for the death of a woman who authorities say was shot and killed by a man who was in the country illegally.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero dismissed wrongful death claims filed by the family of 32-year-old Kathryn Steinle against the city and Sheriff Ross Mirkarimi.

The man charged with murder in Steinle’s July 2015 slaying, Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, had been released by sheriff’s officials months earlier despite a request by immigration officials to keep him behind bars. Lopez-Sanchez has pleaded not guilty.

Spero said in his ruling on Friday that the sheriff did not violate state or federal law by prohibiting his deputies from telling immigration officials when an inmate is released. An email to an attorney for Steinle’s family was not immediately returned.

