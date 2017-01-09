KCBS Foodie Chap’s New Year Menu 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Bay Area diners have much to look forward to in 2017 with a varied menu of new dining options. On a recent visit to Bay Sunday, host Kenny Choi and I discussed the unique Bay Area food scene and it’s stars.

Star chefs like Chefs Crenn and Cosentino are adding to their restaurant portfolios. The fast casual trend continues with the request for great food in less formal settings being the want of the masses. And food delivery and meal kit apps like Munchery and Plated are here to stay …for now.

“Food glorious food” we know that chorus too well but it’s not all glory in the restaurant game. We lost too many good restaurants in the past few months and most in San Francisco: AQ on Mission and Bar Tartine and Range in the Mission. Chef Rob Lam’s Butterfly and a personal favorite on Embarcadero. We said ciao to Kuleto’s and LULU – two long standing joints. Jack’s Oyster Bar and OZUMO in Oakland also shuttered.

The chorus from chefs and owners I talk to about these times in food is the same: rising rents and costs of staffing and finding committed staff coupled with just too much competition from copycat restaurants. One other competing factor – the rise in popularity of food home delivery and meal kit apps :

BLUE APRON

MUNCHERY

PLATED

Below is a list of my favorites recently opened restaurants plus ones soon to open in 2017.



DUM SF

3111 24th Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

www.dumsf.com

Open since June 2016, Chef RUPAM BHAGAT expands DUM SF from food truck to brick and mortar in the SF Mission. The former Ritz Carlton Chef brings dishes from home (Bombay, India) with a modern twist to the DUM SF menu.



FINN TOWN TAVERN

2251 Market Street

San Francisco, CA 94114

finntownsf.com

By CHEF RYAN SCOTT opened in November. An inviting spot in the Castro with killer cocktails and tasty comfort food with the flavorful, seasonal Chef Scott twist.



UMA CASA

1550 Church Street

San Francisco, CA 94131

www.umacasarestaurant.com

Now open, it’s a taste of Portugal (& home) by the brilliant CHEF TELMO FARRIS in the former INCANTO space in my hood, SF’s Noe Valley.



CHINA LIVE

644 Broadway

San Francisco CA 94133

www.chinalivesf.com

By Chef George Chiang in San Francisco’s Chinatown is set to open in March 2017.



ATELIER CRENN

3127 Fillmore Street

San Francisco, CA 94123

www.ateliercrenn.com

CHEF Dominque Crenn has Two Michelin starred ATELIER CRENN and the more casual but equally delish PETIT CRENN. A new venture BAR CRENN is due to open late Spring. Chef Crenn told me the new bar will be “EPIC” and is next door to Atelier Crenn. The design by Karan Brady Interiors. Meantime diners will experience a more intimate vibe at Atelier Crenn with phase one of three redesigns now complete. “You are coming to my house and I want to welcome you to a warm environment” says Chef.

NOBU in Palo Alto: Due to open in March. Chef NOBU has 32 restaurants around the world and soon his first in the Bay Area. Check out the menu from the original NOBU in Malibu.

WAHLBURGERS in Palo Alto: The Wahlburg Clan is set to bring their burgers to the Bay. They promise veggie options too.

KENZO: It’s the talk of NAPA VALLEY a restaurant by the KENZO WINERY founder.

MIMINASHI in Napa: This downtown NAPA Japanese izakaya opened in May 2016. I finally ate here this past week and had one of my best meals in an age. Every dish bangin’ with layers of flavor. The crunchy, salty, spicy shrimp was a HOT hit.

MOMO’s in WALNUT CREEK: It has been a home run in it’s Embarcadero location next to the ball park. Hope it swings in Walnut Creek when it opens this year.

ACACIA HOUSE at LAS ALCOBAS hotel in NAPA: CHEF CHRIS COSENTINO of COCKSCOMB will be openning his new restaurant in March. The hotel opens in February 2017.



BON APPETIT friends and may 2017 be a prosperous and tasty one for all our brilliant Bay Area food industry talent.

Cheers, Liam AKA “Foodie Chap”