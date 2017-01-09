Man Found Dead In Car Submerged In Swollen Novato Creek

NOVATO (CBS SF) — A man was found dead inside a car that was partially submerged in a swollen creek in Novato Monday, according to authorities.

The Marin County Fire Department said it received a call around 8:30 a.m. Monday of a vehicle over the side of the road and in a creek along the 5000 block of Novato Blvd. near Point Reyes-Petaluma Road.

Emergency crews arrived and found a white Nissan Altima which upside down on the creek bed and partially submerged in the rushing water.

8:30 MCFD responded to vehicle into a creek ,Novato Blvd near Hicks Valley. Deceased male found in the vehicle submerged in the water pic.twitter.com/HIOTksjTVS — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) January 9, 2017

Inside the car was a male in his 20s, the fire department said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not clear what time the car crashed off the roadway and there were no witnesses to the crash.

The victim had not yet been identified by the coroner’s office. It was not immediately known whether drugs, alcohol or excessive speed were factors in the crash.

