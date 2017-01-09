Oakland’s First Homicide Victim Of 2017 Identified

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man who was fatally shot in West Oakland on Wednesday has been identified by police as Devonte M. Thomas of Oakland.
Thomas was shot at the corner of 16th and Myrtle streets at about 1:16 p.m. on Wednesday and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
His death was Oakland’s first homicide of 2017.
Police haven’t released any information about suspects or a motive in the shooting.
The location of the fatal shooting is less than a mile from Oakland City Hall, where at about the same time on Wednesday Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf held a news conference to announce that she’s hired law
enforcement veteran Anne Kirkpatrick to be the city’s new police chief effective Feb. 27.
