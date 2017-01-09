San Francisco Mayor Pushes For Treasure Island ‘Star Wars’ Museum Site

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Will the force be with San Francisco for the George Lucas museum? Mayor Ed Lee on Monday made a last desperate pitch on the eve of a decision.

No one is going to mistake the mayor for Luke Skywalker. But with the looming decision on the location for the Lucas museum expected any day, he is trying everything in his power.

He gathered people on Treasure Island to pose for a photo used in a social media shout out to bring George Lucas’ billion dollar Museum of Narrative Art to Treasure Island.

The wisest choice for the George Lucas Museum, San Francisco is. pic.twitter.com/uheBItlyvs — Mayor Ed Lee (@mayoredlee) January 9, 2017

Lee is also trying to make up for Presidio officials saying “no” to the Star Wars creator a few years back. That move that sent Lucas to Chicago in search of a new location for the facility.

“I kept calling,” explained Lee. “I kept in touch saying, ‘Hey, if things don’t work out…'”

In the end, things didn’t work out in Chicago. And now San Francisco has a second chance.

But it also has competition from Los Angeles, where Lucas is being offered seven acres of downtown land for just $20 a year compared to the $23 million San Francisco is asking for the Treasure Island site.

“He gets to own this place. That’s one big thing,” said Lee.

The mayor also tweeted out an artist’s rendering of the museum site on Treasure Island.

What better place to ignite the power of imagination & inspire future innovators than continuing the legacy where it began #SF #LucasMuseum pic.twitter.com/7OEvKmy4fd — Mayor Ed Lee (@mayoredlee) January 10, 2017

But the Lucas museum representatives have questions about the island.

“They want to be sure the building will withstand sea-level rise,” said City Project Manager Adam Van De Water. “They are looking at seismic performance for the building and some of the geographic and temperature conditions of being here on the Bay.”

When asked how museum patrons would get to the site, Mayor Lee replied, Ferries.

The mayor has a secret weapon or two working on his behalf to bring the museum to the Bay Area where so many feel it belongs.

“Senator Dianne Feinstein, Leader Pelosi, Governor Brown,” listed Lee.

When asked about the possibility of the museum board picking a San Francisco location over Los Angeles, the Mayor replied with a laugh, “Well, we were here first!”

The Lucas board will meet Tuesday to begin its deliberations over the final location of the museum.