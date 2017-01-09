San Francisco Police Search For Drive-By Shooting Suspect

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened near San Francisco General Hospital Monday afternoon.
While details were scarce, authorities confirmed that the call reporting the shooting at 25th and Hampshire streets came in at about 2:18 p.m., about a block west of SF General. One person was injured in the shooting, police said.
Police did not offer details on the condition of the shooting victim or any description of the suspect or suspect vehicle, but officers said they were searching for a car in connection with the incident.