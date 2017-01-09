Santa Cruz Residents Urged To Conserve After Water Pipeline Damaged

SANTA CRUZ (KPIX 5) – Santa Cruz is facing a serious water shortage after the most recent storm damaged a main pipeline.

Now there is an emergency call to conserve.

The storm damaged a major water pipeline in Henry Cowell Park.

City of Santa Cruz water director Rosemary Menard said, “What we need folks to do is to cut back on anything that is discretionary, so if you can put off running your dishwasher, or your laundry over the next few days, please do that. It helps us equilibrate the amount we can produce with the amount of demand we have.”

It may take a week to fix so city officials are asking everyone there to cut water usage by 30 percent.

The pipeline damage was discovered early Monday morning and was leaking at about 1,500 gallons per minute. It leaked for a couple of hours.