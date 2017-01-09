BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapStorm Wallops the RegionNapa River Floods Valley CrossroadsSan Francisco Trees Topple

SoCal College Pays $28K Ransom After Student Data Is Hacked

January 9, 2017 8:12 AM
Filed Under: Hacker, Hostage, Los Angeles Valley College, ransom, Student Data

LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — A Los Angeles community college has paid a $28,000 ransom after a hacker took student data hostage.

About 1,800 Los Angeles Valley College teachers and staff were locked out of their computers last week, leaving the data of 20,000 students compromised. College administrators elected to pay the $28,000 ransom in bitcoins rather than leave students without their data.

Officials say it was ultimately cheaper to pay the ransom than to remove the unidentified ransomware virus.

Computer systems throughout the Valley Glen campus suffered a data breach on Dec. 30 and administrators decided to pay the hackers last week.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cyber-attack.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia