Storm Topples Giant Iconic ‘Tunnel’ Sequoia Tree In Calaveras Park

CALVERAS COUNTY (CBS SF) — A beloved giant Sequoia with a tunnel tourists loved to walk through was the latest victim of the big storm that blew through Northern California over the weekend. Strong winds and rain toppled the famous giant Sequoia known as the Pioneer Cabin Tree.

The centuries-old tree enchanted tourists at Calaveras Big Trees State Park located in Arnold, California for decades when they walked through the tunnel carved in its giant base.

The tree’s demise was reported by the Calveras Big Tree Association. Fans flooded social media with heartfelt messages and condolences.

According to the Park, the tree’s base was hollowed out in the 1880s. Pedestrians and cars were once allowed to pass through, but recently passage was limited to people only.

Giant sequoias are the tallest trees in the world and can live 3,000 years. Photos reveal the tree splintered and fell.

The town of Arnold is located in the Stanislaus National Forest and is home to Sequoias that stand more than 300 feet tall. Tourists flock there to hike its rugged trails, see enormous redwoods and fish along the Stanislaus River.