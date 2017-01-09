The Amazing Race Casting Call

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – Have you ever envisioned racing around the world, being put to the ultimate test – never knowing where you’ll go next or what you’ll have to do once there? If so, this is the opportunity of a lifetime…it’s The Amazing Race Auditions, sponsored by Marmot San Francisco.

KPIX and Marmot are hosting an Open Audition, searching for the next Amazing Race teams! We want to know who you are and why your team would be perfect for the amazing race on CBS.

What: Amazing Race Auditions

When: Saturday, April 18, 2015

Time: 9am-2pm

Where:



Who: Each teammate must be 21 years or older to audition. Each teammate must be a United States citizen and be living in the United States.

Both teammates must be present to audition for videotaping.

Applicants are encouraged to creatively express why they should be considered for the show.

Suggested Questions To Answer While Auditioning;

1. Why would you make a great team to win The Amazing Race?

2. What do you hope to improve or change in your current relationship?

3. What issues do you need to work on?

4. How much have you traveled together?

5. What team do you most relate to from the past season?

Contestants will be selected based

upon having the following traits:

• Strong-willed

• Outgoing

• Adventurous

• Physically and mentally adept

• Adaptable to new environments

• Interesting lifestyles, backgrounds and personalities.

The Amazing Race Release and Waiver Form:

[ Download Here ]



For the first time ever, The Amazing Race to feature All Dating Duos — existing couples and singles set up on “Blind Dates”. Racers include New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight, Olympic Medalists Aly Dudek and Steven Langton, and Bay Area native Bergen Olsen from Sunnyvale!

(credit: CBS)

Watch “The Amazing Race” Fridays at 8:00pm on KPIX 5



ABOUT THE AMAZING RACE

THE AMAZING RACE is a ten-time Emmy Award-winning adventure reality series hosted by Emmy-nominated host Phil Keoghan, which pits teams, each comprised of two members, against each other on a trek around the world. At every destination, each team competes in a series of challenges, some mental and some physical, and only when the tasks are completed do they learn of their next location. Teams who are the farthest behind are gradually eliminated as the competition progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning $1 million.

For more detailed information on THE AMAZING RACE and the Racers’ bios,

visit www.cbs.com/shows/amazing_race

Website: www.cbs.com/primetime/amazing_race

Facebook: www.facebook.com/amazingrace

Twitter: www.twitter.com/amazingrace_cbs

Twitter: @AmazingRace_CBS

Hashtags: #AmazingRace

For more detailed information on Marmot,

visit marmot.com

Facebook: – facebook.com/marmot

Twitter: – @marmot

Instagram: – @marmot

