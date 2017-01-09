BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapStorm Wallops the RegionNapa River Floods Valley CrossroadsSan Francisco Trees Topple

Trump Tweets Streep Is ‘Most Over-Rated Actress In Hollywood’ After Her Speech At Globes

January 9, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: Campaign, Disabled Reporter, Golden Globes, Streep, Trump

BEVERLY HILLS (CBS/AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is firing back at Meryl Streep, who made the Republican a big topic of her speech accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes.

Without mentioning Trump by name, Streep on Sunday night called out the Republican’s “performance” on the campaign trail in which he flailed his arms and appeared to mock a disabled New York Times reporter. She said Trump’s actions “kind of broke my heart.”

In a series of tweets Monday morning, Trump called Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and a “Hillary flunky who lost big.” He also says he wasn’t mocking the reporter, but instead was showing him “groveling” about changing a story he had written.

Streep’s remarks drew a backlash from some conservatives, even from Trump critic Meghan McCain, who tweeted that Streep’s speech was “why Trump won.”

Comments

One Comment

  1. William Faure says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:50 am

    It doesn’t take much to get under Trumplethinskin’s skin… sad…pathectic…

    Reply

