BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapStorm Wallops the RegionNapa River Floods Valley CrossroadsSan Francisco Trees Topple

Weekend Storm Primes Hillsides For Slides, TV News Van Crushed On Hwy 17

January 9, 2017 10:41 AM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Gilroy, Highway 17, Mudslides, Napa, News Van Crushed, Niles Canyon Road, Santa Cruz, Silva's Crossing, Sonoma, Television

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A potent winter storm front moved eastward Monday, but the threat of devastating mudslides lingered like a time bomb buried deep beneath the rain-saturated Bay Area hillsides.

Crews were busy from the Santa Cruz Mountains to the Sierra passes removing large slides that made travel treacherous and difficult.

On Highway 17 south of Sugarloaf Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains, tons of rock and debris came crashing down onto the roadway, slamming into a television news van.

One person in the ABC Channel 7 van was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the van was crushed.

Wrecked News Van Santa Cruz CHP photo

Wrecked News Van Santa Cruz CHP photo


All southbound lanes were closed as crews worked all morning to clear wreckage and debris.

Another mudslide in Niles Canyon shut down Route 84 between Fremont and Sunol.

Highway 1 in Big Sur was completely blocked when a burn scar mudslide came down on a passing car, tossing trees onto the roadway.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
An 80 by 1000 feet long mudslide came crashing down on Interstate 80 at Donner Pass. Crews were hoping to have it cleared by noon.

Meantime, flooding continued to wreak havoc on Bay Area roads during the Monday morning commute.

Crow Canyon Road was closed between Norris Canyon Road in Castro Valley and Bollinger Canyon Road in San Ramon while crews worked to clear mud and debris.

In Napa and Sonoma Counties, Route 28 was blocked due to flooding. Motorists were advised to expect delays and use alternate routes until at least 3 p.m.

In Gilroy, Silva’s Crossing was closed due to severe flooding as water from the Uvas Creek spilled onto the roadway.

VIDEO COURTESY OF GILROY CHP:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia