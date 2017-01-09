Weekend Storm Primes Hillsides For Slides, TV News Van Crushed On Hwy 17

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A potent winter storm front moved eastward Monday, but the threat of devastating mudslides lingered like a time bomb buried deep beneath the rain-saturated Bay Area hillsides.

Crews were busy from the Santa Cruz Mountains to the Sierra passes removing large slides that made travel treacherous and difficult.

On Highway 17 south of Sugarloaf Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains, tons of rock and debris came crashing down onto the roadway, slamming into a television news van.

One person in the ABC Channel 7 van was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the van was crushed.



All southbound lanes were closed as crews worked all morning to clear wreckage and debris.

Another mudslide in Niles Canyon shut down Route 84 between Fremont and Sunol.

Highway 1 in Big Sur was completely blocked when a burn scar mudslide came down on a passing car, tossing trees onto the roadway.

Burn scar mudslide in Big Sur hits car, blocks Highway 1. https://t.co/5VLXga79Dn pic.twitter.com/qcZNLPw0fh — SFChronicle (@sfchronicle) January 9, 2017

An 80 by 1000 feet long mudslide came crashing down on Interstate 80 at Donner Pass. Crews were hoping to have it cleared by noon.

Meantime, flooding continued to wreak havoc on Bay Area roads during the Monday morning commute.

Crow Canyon Road was closed between Norris Canyon Road in Castro Valley and Bollinger Canyon Road in San Ramon while crews worked to clear mud and debris.

In Napa and Sonoma Counties, Route 28 was blocked due to flooding. Motorists were advised to expect delays and use alternate routes until at least 3 p.m.

In Gilroy, Silva’s Crossing was closed due to severe flooding as water from the Uvas Creek spilled onto the roadway.

