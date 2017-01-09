BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapStorm Wallops the RegionNapa River Floods Valley CrossroadsSan Francisco Trees Topple

Yahoo To Change Name, CEO Mayer To Resign Under Verizon Deal

January 9, 2017 4:58 PM
Filed Under: Altaba, Marissa Mayer, Verizon, Yahoo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yahoo will adopt a new corporate identity and cut the size of its board in half if the proposed $4.8 billion sale of its digital services to Verizon Communications goes through.

The company plans to change its name to Altaba Inc. after it turns over its email, websites, mobile apps and advertising tools to Verizon. CEO Marissa Mayer and four other directors currently on Yahoo’s 10-member board will resign after the planned sale closes.

But the Verizon deal has been jeopardized by Yahoo’s recent discovery of two separate hacking attacks that stole personal information from more than 1 billion user accounts.

In the only change that took effect Monday, Yahoo director Eric Brandt became the company’s chairman. He replaces Maynard Webb, who becomes chairman emeritus until the Verizon deal closes.

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia