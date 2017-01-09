Yosemite National Park To Re-Open On Tuesday

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF) – After a rare weekend closure, Yosemite National Park rangers announced Monday that the famed tourist destination will re-open this week, allowing visitors to catch a glimpse of the thunderous display being put on by the park’s famous falls.

Over the weekend, a potent winter storm forced rangers to shut down access to the park. Heavy rains drove the Merced River over its banks, but the flooding fell short of the level that would keep the park closed.

However, officials said the park will be open only to day visitors on Tuesday. Full services will be back underway on Wednesday.

Travel within the park will be impacted by high water and also rock slides that have closed El Portal and Hetch Hetchy roads.

Officials said the Merced River reached flood stage at the Pohono Bridge on Sunday night and peaked at 12.7 feet at 4 a.m. Monday.

Once inside the park, visitors will be able to take in an awesome display of Mother Nature’s power as the park’s signature falls have roared to life after the heavy rains.

Access to the park was closed on Friday after officials became concerned that the torrential downpours predicted with the incoming weather front would trigger flooding similar to 1997.

In January of 1997 severe storms turned Yosemite Valley into a lake and the Merced burst its banks.

However, hydrologists were able to stem the threat of last weekend’s storm by releasing water from reservoirs to make room for what could be massive runoff

from the mountains.

The only people who were left in the park over the weekend were essential staff needed to manage whatever problems emerged.