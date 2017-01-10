11,000 Workers Walk Off Job at UC Campuses Across California

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — More than 11,000 clerical and administrative support workers are on a one-day strike against the 10-campus University of California system and medical centers.
The strike Tuesday by members of Teamsters Local 2010 comes amid negotiations over a new contract.
The union claims violations of state law by the university and unfair labor practices including failure to bargain in good faith, among other allegations.
A UC statement asserts that the strike is counterproductive to negotiations in which it is offering market-competitive wage increases and good benefits.
The labor action coincides with a strike by more than 600 plumbers, electricians and other trades workers at the University of California, Los Angeles. That five-day strike began Friday.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.