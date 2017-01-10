BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapBlizzard Buries SierraSanta Cruz Water Pipeline DamagedTree Topples On Top Of SF Apartment Building

11,000 Workers Walk Off Job at UC Campuses Across California

January 10, 2017 11:36 AM
BERKELEY (CBS SF) — More than 11,000 clerical and administrative support workers are on a one-day strike against the 10-campus University of California system and medical centers.

The strike Tuesday by members of Teamsters Local 2010 comes amid negotiations over a new contract.

The union claims violations of state law by the university and unfair labor practices including failure to bargain in good faith, among other allegations.

A UC statement asserts that the strike is counterproductive to negotiations in which it is offering market-competitive wage increases and good benefits.

The labor action coincides with a strike by more than 600 plumbers, electricians and other trades workers at the University of California, Los Angeles. That five-day strike began Friday.

