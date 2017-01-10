130 Flights Canceled At SFO, Minor Weather Delays Elsewhere

SFO (CBS SF) — Ongoing stormy weather in the Bay Area has caused more than 100 flights to be canceled at San Francisco International Airport Tuesday, while minor delays have been reported at other airports in the region.

At least 130 flights have been canceled at SFO, with cancellations evenly split between departing and arriving flights, airport spokesman Doug Yakel said.

The canceled flights are mostly short-haul flights to and from West Coast cities. Some of the cancellations are due to airlines consolidating flights because of the weather conditions and low airport traffic, according to Yakel.

Many flights also have delays averaging between about 45 minutes to an hour. The average delay times could increase later Tuesday since storm conditions are expected to peak later in the afternoon, Yakel said.

At Mineta San Jose International Airport, a handful of flights are delayed, mostly on flights arriving from Los Angeles. Delays on departing flights are minimal, according to airport spokeswoman Vicki Day.

No flights have been canceled so far, although with the ongoing weather conditions that could change, Day said.

At Oakland International Airport, delays have been minimal, with delay times averaging between five and 15 minutes, according to airport spokeswoman Keonnis Taylor.

No flights have been canceled so far, Taylor said.

“We have been doing well. Our operations team has been doing an excellent job of keeping airport traffic down and things have been running very smooth, despite the weather,” Taylor said.

Airport officials recommend that travelers check with their airlines for specific flight information.

