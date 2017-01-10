BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapBlizzard Buries SierraFlood, Slides In NapaDanville Home Crushed By Massive Tree

BART Delays After Train Hits Tree On Tracks In Balboa Park

January 10, 2017 5:53 PM
Filed Under: BART, BART Delays, Bay Area Storm, Fallen Tree

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART officials confirmed system-wide delays Tuesday evening after a train struck a tree that had fallen on the tracks between Balboa Park and Daly City Stations.

BART initially sent a tweet that there was a major delay “due to an obstruction” at 5:35 p.m.

BART officials confirmed shortly afterwards that a train leaving the Balboa Park station had struck a tree that had come down on the tracks.

So far, there were no reports of any injuries due to the collision. BART crews are en route to Balboa Park to work on clearing the tracks and inspecting them for damage, according to reports.

KPIX 5 is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

 

 

