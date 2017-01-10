Charlotte Church, Rebecca Ferguson Decline Trump Invite

NEW YORK (CBS SF/AP) — British singers Charlotte Church and Rebecca Ferguson have declined to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Church wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that Trump’s “staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple internet search would show I think you’re a tyrant. Bye.”
A spokeswoman for the transition did not to respond to a request for comment.
Ferguson, a runner-up on “The X Factor” in the U.K., wrote on her website Tuesday that she would have only performed at the Jan. 20 inauguration if she were allowed to sing Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit,” a song that protested racism and the lynching of African Americans.
She wrote: “I wanted to try and help educate the people watching of where division and separation can lead to if not corrected.”
