Report: Classified Documents Reveal Russia May Have Compromising Info On Trump

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Classified documents that have allegedly been circulating among top U.S. officials suggest that Russia has compromising and salacious information on President-elect Donald Trump, according to a published report.

CNN reported Tuesday that both President Barack Obama and Trump were briefed last week on the documents that contain allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Trump. CNN sites multiple, unnamed U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the briefings.

FBI Director James Comey refused Tuesday to confirm or deny that the FBI is investigating allegations that Russia has compromising information on Trump.

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) asked Comey at a Senate hearing on Tuesday, “Have the FBI investigated these reported relationships and if so what are the agency’s findings?”

In response, Comey said, “I would never comment on investigations whether we have one or not, in an open forum like this.”

On Tuesday evening, Buzzfeed News published what it claims is the full dossier online.

The 35-page report suggests Russia may have significant compromising information on Trump.

The confidential report states that the “Kremlin had been feeding Trump and his team valuable intelligence on his opponents including Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for several years.”

Additionally, the report states that the Kremlin exploited Trump’s personal obsessions and “sexual perversions” in order to get compromising material on him.

The classified documents — citing a source who was allegedly present at the time of the events — state “Trump’s (perverted) conduct in Moscow included hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where he knew President and Mrs. Obama (whom he hated) had stayed on one of there official trips to Russia, and defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him. The hotel was known to be under FSB control with microphones and concealed cameras in all the main rooms to record anything they wanted to.”

FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

At 5:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Trump tweeted “FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!”

Ben Smith, the editor-in-chief of Buzzfeed said the company decided to publish the documents so that Americans can make up their own minds about the allegations about Trump that have been circulating among the highest U.S. government officials.

Mother Jones first reported on allegations that the FBI was investigating a Russian operation to cultivate Donald Trump prior to the November election.

By Hannah Albarazi – Follow her on Twitter: @hannahalbarazi.