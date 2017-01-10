BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEEvacuations, Flood WarningsInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapBlizzard Buries SierraHuge Tree Crushes Danville HomeGet The Weather App

Crews Rescue Group Stranded In Truck In The Flooded Russian River

January 10, 2017 10:48 PM By Joe Vazquez
Filed Under: Flood, Guerneville, Rescue, Russian River, Stranded, Truck

GUERNEVILLE (KPIX 5) — Neely Road in Guerneville is closed because it’s turned into a river, but the driver of a pickup truck decided to chance it.

Her friends wanted to go back into the neighborhood to check on their cats.

They didn’t make it.

They were stranded for about a half hour before rescuers from the Russian River Fire District had to wade out, get them on the rescue rafts and boat them to safety.

KPIX 5: What happened here?
RESCUE VICTIM: We drove through, water came up over the top of the hood, blocked air intake and it stalled.
KPIX 5: You didn’t see the road closed signs?
VICTIM: They were off to the sides, and it wasn’t blocked at all.
KPIX 5: I’m assuming you thought you could get through the water as it was getting higher?
VICTIM: Yeah, well it rose as we got stuck.
KPIX 5: You have any regrets about that?
VICTIM: Obviously a stuck truck.

Russian River Fire District Chief Max Ming has a message to folks who might think they could probably make it.

“Well, like everybody else is saying — ‘turn around, don’t drown.’ We’ve got to get that word out…this could have been avoided.”

Ming said,”The river’s still got, I understand, 3 more feet to go and that’s going to get deeper. And we don’t want to be doing this anymore tonight.”

