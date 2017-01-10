BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapBlizzard Buries SierraFlood, Slides In NapaTree Topples On Top Of SF Apartment Building

Downed Wires Halt I-880 Traffic In Both Directions In Oakland

January 10, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under: Downed Power Lines, I-880, Oakland, traffic

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Downed power lines across Interstate 880 in both directions near High Street in Oakland has halted traffic on the freeway, according to authorities.

Shortly before 12:30, an accident off the freeway apparently knocked over a power pole on city streets near the High Street exit in Oakland, bringing the live power lines down across the entire freeway, according to CHP.

The downed wires were on top of at least one vehicle, according to the CHP’s live incident online information. The driver of that vehicle was instructed to stay inside the car.

CHP in Oakland said PG&E crews will need to assist to turn off the power and clear the lines from the freeway. A Sig-alert was issued at 12:53 p.m. Authorities estimate the closure will last for at least an hour.

The freeway closure has made a massive traffic jam in both directions on the freeway as drivers were diverted off of I-880 on both sides of the closure. Diverted traffic on surface streets has made the area highly congested.

Big rigs are temporarily being allowed on I-580 during the closure.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia