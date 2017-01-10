Downed Wires Halt I-880 Traffic In Both Directions In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Downed power lines across Interstate 880 in both directions near High Street in Oakland has halted traffic on the freeway, according to authorities.

Shortly before 12:30, an accident off the freeway apparently knocked over a power pole on city streets near the High Street exit in Oakland, bringing the live power lines down across the entire freeway, according to CHP.

The downed wires were on top of at least one vehicle, according to the CHP’s live incident online information. The driver of that vehicle was instructed to stay inside the car.

CHP in Oakland said PG&E crews will need to assist to turn off the power and clear the lines from the freeway. A Sig-alert was issued at 12:53 p.m. Authorities estimate the closure will last for at least an hour.

UPDATE: @PGE4Me related at least an hour for an ETO on the 880 closure in #Oakland pic.twitter.com/LhnjB8JtrL — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) January 10, 2017

The freeway closure has made a massive traffic jam in both directions on the freeway as drivers were diverted off of I-880 on both sides of the closure. Diverted traffic on surface streets has made the area highly congested.

Big rigs are temporarily being allowed on I-580 during the closure.