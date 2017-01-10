BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapBlizzard Buries SierraFlood, Slides In NapaTree Topples On Top Of SF Apartment Building

Fifth Harmony Set To Perform At People’s Choice Awards

January 10, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: People's Choice Awards

By Radio.com Staff

Fifth Harmony will perform at this year’s People’s Choice Awards.

It will be the groups first public performance since the departure of Camila Cabello.

Related: Camila Cabello Gives Her Side of Fifth Harmony Split

Each of the remaining members released a prepared statement, expressing their excitement for the new year.

“We’ve all grown so much over the past four years and I am ecstatic to begin 2017 with a renewed commitment to each other and our music. It’s gonna be an outstanding year,” said Ally Brooke. “I can’t wait to share everything we’re working on for 2017 with our Harmonizers! The fans have been with us through it all and we’re ready for what’s next with their incredible support!” Dinah added.

Visit Radio.com to read the full story!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia