Flash Flood Warning Issued For Santa Cruz County’s San Lorenzo River Area

SAN LORENZO (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Tuesday evening for areas surrounding the San Lorenzo River due to heavy rainfall.
The warning is for the areas of Felton Grove and Paradise Park, according to the National Weather Service.
Flash Flood Warning issued for the San Lorenzo River in the area of Felton Grove and Paradise Park in Santa Cruz Co… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 11, 2017
The warning is valid until at least 10:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service states, “Heavy rain on top of already saturated soil will result in flash flooding” in the area and that as of 7:15 p.m., the San Lorenzo River was rising rapidly and within a foot of flooding.
Drivers are being urged to turn their cars around if they encounter flooded roadways.