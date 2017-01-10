Flooded Roadways, Slides Make Travel Difficult In Napa County

NAPA (CBS SF) – Flooded roadways and rock slides in Napa County created challenging travel conditions Tuesday for residents living in California’s famed Wine Country.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Department said the Silverado Trail remained closed after tons of rock continue to tumble down onto the roadway.



One rock slide was located between Pope St. and Deer Park and there was no estimate as to when crews would be able to clear the debris.

A second slide on the Silverado Trail was blocking the roadway at Pratt St.

The CHP said geologists were on the scene, examining the slides and trying to determine the stability of the rock wall.

Meanwhile, water erosion, a falling tree and a sliding hillside forced State Route 128 to be closed just east of the Canyon Creek Resort.

A photo shows a gaping hole underneath the roadway.

The CHP also was warning locals that Highway 121 remains closed at Schellvile.

Elsewhere in the county, flooded roadways were the issue. Water on the roadway triggered a crash that closed down northbound Highway 92 for a while on Tuesday morning.

A car and delivery van both lost control and ended up in a muddy, flooded grassy knoll.

“I was going to get gas to gas up so I could deliver the meat,” driver Daniel Hinternann told KPIX 5. “But I didn’t see the highway flooded. When I started to

see it, I was going to turn around but I got stuck in the mud.”

A couple miles away, a small slide in American Canyon forced drivers to maneuver around a pile of mud and debris.

And flooding was reported on State Route 29 in Lodi Lane.