New GGNRA Dog Walking Rules On Hold

January 10, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: Emails, Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Leash Law, National Park Service, WoofieLeaks

KCBS_740

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – A contentious plan to implement new dog walking rules in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area is on hold.

The new rules that would limit where dogs can walk off-leash were expected to be finalized Tuesday by GGNRA officials.

But a statement released late Monday by the agency said their implementation would be delayed indefinitely.

Monday’s decision comes as dog owners fighting the plan released National Park Service documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act.

Critics of the plan, who posted the documents on a site they called “WoofieLeaks,” claim the documents show park officials had engaged in biased decision-making and the destruction of records.

