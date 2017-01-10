California May Face $2 Billion Budget Deficit, Gov. Brown Warns

SACRAMENTO (CBS / AP) – Gov. Jerry Brown has proposed a $122.5 billion budget for California and is warning of a possible $2 billion deficit in the coming fiscal year.

Brown says the budget will be the most difficult California has faced since 2012, as the state deals with declining revenues.

Brown says California has the most regressive tax system in the United States, relying too heavily on the richest few.

The Democratic governor released his spending plan Tuesday amid uncertainty about changes to come from President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-led U.S. Congress.

Brown’s proposal is his opening salvo in six months of spending negotiations with lawmakers.

Democrats who control the Legislature generally have favored more substantial spending on higher education, social services and other state programs than Brown.

