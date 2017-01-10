Heart’s Ann Wilson Announces Solo Tour Date In Berkeley

By Radio.com Staff
(RADIO.COM) – Heart’s Ann Wilson has announced a run of solo tour dates for 2017.
“The stage is a magical place where I can be beautifully in and out of control, where I can build a fire and then jump into it,” said Wilson in a prepared statement. “The stage is where I have always lived; where I’ve expressed my deepest emotions and supreme joys. I suppose I am addicted to it. I’ve never been much good at talking, but I can sing, and when I sing I connect with people in a much deeper, higher way.”
The run kicks off on March 8th at the Moore Theatre in Seattle, WA and makes a stop at the UC Theatre in Berkeley on March 10th.
“People can expect the unexpected in 2017,” Wilson continues. “A beautiful, classy set with an elegant, artistic production…The music will be a mix of songs that have powered my life; iconic soul stirring covers, songs from my years of solo work and the unforgettable songs of Heart.”
Check out Wilson’s full tour itinerary below:
Wed 3/8 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Fri 3/10 Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
Sun 3/12 Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre
Tue 3/14 Aspen, CO @ Belly Up
Wed 3/15 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Thu 3/16 Salina, KS @ Steifel Theatre for the Performing Arts
Sat 3/18 Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget
Sun 3/19 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
Tue 3/21 Wilmington, NC @ Cape Fear Community College Theatre
Wed 3/22 Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
Thu 3/23 Greenville, SC @ Peace Center for the Creative Arts
Sat 3/25 Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
Sun 3/26 Annapolis, MD @ Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
Wed 3/29 Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
Thu 3/30 Westbury, NY @ The Westbury Theater
Sat 4/1 Peekskill, NY @ Paramount Hudson Valley
Sun 4/2 Londonderry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall
Tue 4/4 Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
Thu 4/6 Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Fri 4/7 Providence, RI @ Park Theatre PAC
