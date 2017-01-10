BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapBlizzard Buries SierraSanta Cruz Water Pipeline DamagedTree Topples On Top Of SF Apartment Building

Hostess Holiday Twinkies Recalled Over Possible Salmonella Risk

January 10, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: Hostess, Recall, Salmonella, Twinkies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Hostess has issued a voluntary recall of a holiday-themed version of its Twinkies over concerns about salmonella contamination.

According to a company statement posted on the FDA website, the recall affects Hostess’ Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies sold at stores across the country.

The company said they issued the recall over concerns about contamination in the milk powder used in the confectionary coating of the Twinkies.

Hostess said no illnesses have been reported and none of the confectionary coating sampled has tested positive for salmonella so far.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. In healthy persons, salmonella could cause fever, diarrhea, nausea and other symptoms.

The recall applies to White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies with a UPC of 888109111571 sold in packs of nine individually-wrapped Twinkies in a box.

Consumers with the recalled snacks are asked to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions may contact Hostess at 1-800-483-7253 Monday – Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Pacific.

